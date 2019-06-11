Breaking News Emails
Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is walking again after he underwent a second surgery for his nearly fatal gunshot wounds, his representatives said Tuesday.
Ortiz's spokesman, Leo Lopez, told NBC News Tuesday that the baseball star was doing well after exploratory surgery.
"He is walking, a few steps this morning, but its step by step," Lopez said. "We are really excited about it because it’s just one day after surgery.”
The fearsome designated hitter, known as "Big Papi," was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday after he was shot and almost killed in his native Dominican Republic over the weekend.
"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery," his wife, Tiffany Ortiz, said in a statement released Tuesday through the Red Sox. "He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days."
Tiffany Ortiz thanked the team — singling out owner John Henry, his wife Linda Henry, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner and president Sam Kennedy — and baseball fans for their outpouring of support.
"On behalf of me and my family, I want to thank John and Linda Henry, Tom Werner, Sam Kennedy and the Boston Red Sox for all that they are doing for David and our family, as well as Dr. Larry Ronan and the amazing staff at Massachusetts General Hospital," according to her statement.
"Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for privacy as David works towards recovery."
The Red Sox icon's 14-year-old son, D'Angelo, posted a picture of his dad on Instagram with the tribute: "Pops I Love u there is nobody stronger then u it’s only a matter of days till ur up running around doing ur thing again I love u pops endlessly and everybody is praying for you right now love you."
Prior to being flown to Massachusetts for treatment, the 43-year-old baseball legend had his gallbladder and part of his intestine removed by surgeons in the Dominican Republic, hours after he was almost killed at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo on Sunday night.
A gunman approached Ortiz from behind and shot him at close range, authorities said.
The alleged shooter, Eddy Feliz Garcia, was arrested at the scene after bar patrons severely beat him before police arrived. An accomplice, who fled the scene, was not immediately caught or identified.
Ortiz played 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, 14 of them for the Red Sox. He led the team to World Series titles in 2004, 2007 and 2013. That 2004 title was Boston's first world championship since 1918.