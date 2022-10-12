Former San Antonio officer who shot teen in McDonald’s parking lot is arrested

A former San Antonio police officer who shot a teenager in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been arrested on two counts of assault, police said Tuesday.

James Brennand, who was an officer when the shooting occurred, turned himself in Tuesday and was arrested, Police Chief William McManus said.

The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday filed two counts of aggravated assault by public servant against Brennand, police said.

An officer opens the driver’s door and orders Erik Cantu out of the vehicle in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022. San Antonio Police Department

He was fired from the department two days after the Oct. 2 shooting.

Erik Cantu, 17, remained unconscious and on life support, an attorney for his family said earlier Tuesday.

He was shot multiple times, the attorney has said.

Brennand was responding to an unrelated disturbance call at the McDonald’s around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 when the shooting occurred.

He noticed a car, driven by Cantu, that had evaded him earlier in the day over a registration that did not match, police have said.

The officer abruptly opened the door, ordered Cantu to get out, and opened fire when the car was put in reverse and backed up, police have said.

Brennand had been on the force for seven months and was still in a probationary period.

McManus, the policed chief, has called his actions indefensible.