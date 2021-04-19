A former Texas sheriff's detective suspected of gunning down three people in Austin was captured on Monday walking along a rural road, police said.

Stephen Broderick, 41, was spotted in the 12300 block of Old Kimbro Road in Manor at about 7:30 a.m. CST before he surrendered to responding city police officers and Travis County Sheriff's deputies, Chief Ryan Phipps said.

"He was armed with a pistol on his waistband but he didn’t resist," Phipps told NBC News. "He was fully compliant with our officers' commands."

Austin police officers investigate at the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, on April 18, 2021. Nuri Vallbona / Reuters

Broderick is suspected of fatally shooting two women and a man a little before 11:42 a.m. Sunday at the Arboretum Oaks Apartments in Austin, about 18 miles from where the suspect was caught on Monday.

Police had received two calls that a man, believed to be Broderick, was walking along Old Kimbro Road, a rural path just off U.S. Route 290, Phipps said.

The suspect has been booked into Travis County Jail in downtown Austin, the chief added.

Broderick is a former Travis County sheriff's detective who was charged with sexual assault of a child in June, NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin reported.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.