Former Skid Row lead singer Johnny Solinger died Saturday, according to a post from the Official Skid Row Instagram page.

He was 55.

In May, the singer announced on his Facebook page that he had been diagnosed with liver failure.

"It is with a heavy heart I must let everyone know what’s going on with me and my health. I have been hospitalized for over the last month," he said in the post. "I have been diagnosed with liver failure. And prognosis is not so good."

The American rock band formed in 1986 in New Jersey, according to the Skid Row official website. Following Solinger's death, his former bandmates posted tributes.

"We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger," the band said in a post. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo."

The hard rock band rose to fame in 1989 with the hits "18 and Life" and "I Remember You" on their self-titled debut album. Solinger replaced the former lead vocalist Sebastian Bach in 1999.

Just weeks prior, the singer shared on Facebook that he was on at least seven different medications, had lost a significant amount of strength, and required physical therapy and palliative care that his family was struggling to afford.

A friend of the singer shared an update from Solinger's wife, Paula, on a GoFundMe page that was created to assist the family with medical costs, saying "Johnny has passed. I was holding his hand. He went in peace. Thank you all. I will take a break from everything but please know I am forever grateful for your love."