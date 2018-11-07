Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

Former sports talk show host Craig Carton was convicted by a federal jury in New York on Wednesday on all criminal counts connected to a multi-million-dollar fake ticket scam.

The 49-year-old resigned in September of last year from WFAN — where he was co-host of "Boomer & Carton" with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason — days after he was arrested on securities and wire fraud charges.

He faces up to 45 years behind bars.

At the time of his resignation, Carton said that "the unfounded legal issues currently plaguing me will only be a distraction to everyone at WFAN and the show I helped build."

Carton and Michael Wright ran a Ponzi scheme by getting investors to give them money for a fake discount ticket brokerage before using the cash to pay gambling-related debts, prosecutors said.

Wright has already pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison.