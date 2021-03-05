Former State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

A former State Department aide during the Trump administration has been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to an FBI spokesperson and documents.

Federico Klein was arrested Thursday by the FBI in Virginia, but the agency would not discuss the charges or the case, and court documents did not appear to be online.

Politico first reported the arrest.

Government records show Klein worked on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and was hired at the State Department in January 2017.

Government files show that at least into 2020, Klein was serving as a political appointee at the State Department as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs.

An FBI spokesperson referred further questions to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

An emailed request for comment from that office was not immediately returned Thursday night.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cecilia L. Klein said that her 42-year-old son told her after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol that he was at the Mall but he did not go onto the Capitol grounds.

"I asked him — he said 'I was on the Mall.' I said, 'did you go on the Capitol grounds?' He said 'no I did not, I was on the Mall,'" Cecilia Klein said by phone Thursday night.

She said that her politics are very different from her son's and that he was not a top official in the Trump administration.

"We are not talking about a Cabinet official or a sub-Cabinet official," she said. "My son was a schedule C," she said, referring to a classification in government.

Justice Department officials have said they have filed charges against more than 300 people the riot at the Capitol, some of which are under seal because the defendants have not yet been arrested. Federal prosecutors allege a wide range of motives and behavior, from extreme violence to apparent ignorance that what they were doing was illegal.

Some have been accused of assaulting police officers and threatening to attack lawmakers, while others are charged with the lesser offense of illegally entering a protected building.

A George Washington University study this week found that more than half of those charged were not connected to extremist groups or to one another.