Breaking News Emails
Andre Emmett, a former Texas Tech basketball standout, was shot and killed early Monday morning, Dallas police said.
Emmett, 37, was approached by two male assailants as he sat in his vehicle about 2:30 a.m., the Dallas Police Department said in a statement. One of the assailants brandished a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which Emmett was shot as he ran from the men, according to police.
A passerby found Emmett and called 911. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. Witnesses told police the assailants fled in a white Chrysler 300.
Texas Tech basketball head coach Chris Beard described Emmett as a "Tech legend" and "arguably the best player in program history" in a video posted to the team's Twitter account.
"Like most people, I don't understand why terrible things like this happen to great people like Andre, but just know that he is in all of our thoughts and our prayers," Beard said.
Emmett was inducted into the Texas Tech hall of fame in 2018. He briefly played in the NBA with the New Jersey Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. Emmett also played for Ice Cube's Big3, a 3-on-3 half-court basketball league.
The Big3 said in a statement Monday that it was "simply heartbroken" by the loss of Emmett, who "was passionate about helping young people through his Dreams Really Exist foundation."