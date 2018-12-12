Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

When Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was sentenced Wednesday to three years behind bars, his lawyers requested a particular federal lockup.

The Otisville federal correctional institution, about 80 miles north of the Manhattan courthouse where Cohen was sentenced, has both a medium-security prison and minimum-security camp.

Cohen was ordered in the hearing to report to prison on March 6, 2019, and where he will go will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

If he is sent to Otisville, he would join about 840 other federal offenders now housed there.

One expert in federal sentencing told NBC News that he believes Cohen would likely land at the minimum-security camp if he is sent to Otisville.

"It's not the worst place in the world to end up," said Alan Ellis, a lawyer and author of "Federal Prison Guidebook." “It’ll be boring. He’ll lose his freedom, but he won't be in fear of his safety there."

Otisville is among the best dozen federal prisons for doing time in the U.S., Ellis said.

Others who have been sentenced to Otisville include former New York state Sen. Carl Kruger, who served part of his seven-year sentence for influence peddling.