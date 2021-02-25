Former U.S. gymnastics coach arrested and charged for alleged sex crimes in Michigan

A former U.S. gymnastics coach who has ties to disgraced doctor Larry Nassar was charged Thursday with two dozen criminal offenses, including illegal sexual conduct and human trafficking.

Coach John Geddert of the United States women's team stands during the Women's Team Gymnastics competition at North Greenwich Arena on July 31, 2012, in London. Marc Serota / AP file

John Geddert who led the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympic games in London, was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking and forced labor resulting in injury, one count of racketeering, two counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of lying to police, according to a Michigan state criminal complaint filed in Eaton County.

In the two criminal sexual conduct counts, Geddert, 63, is accused of "sexual penetration" of a girl under 16 in January 2012, according to the complaint.

"John Geddert used force, fraud and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit to him," state Attorney General Dana Nessel told reporters.

"The victims suffer from disordered eating, including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault. Many of these victims still carry these scars from his behavior to this day."

Several gymnasts publicly accused Nassar of sexually abusing them at Geddert's Twistars gym in Dimondale, Michigan.

Nassar, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing 10 minors in a Michigan court in January 2018, is serving up to 175 years in prison and is expected to be behind bars for the rest of his life.

The charge of lying to police is tied to Geddert's alleged knowledge of Nassar's crimes.

"Mr. Geddert knew that Nassar was sexual abusing these patients and that he failed to take action," Assistant Attorney General Danielle Hagaman-Clark said.

"And that when he was asked about it by police officers during the 2016 investigation into Nassar, he lied about that."

Geddert surrendered to Eaton County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday morning and was scheduled to appear in court later in the afternoon, prosecutors said.

A defense lawyer for Geddert could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Geddert’s alleged victims have not been identified.

The 2012 women's gymnastic squad was led by the "Fierce Five" of Gabby Douglas, Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and McKayla Maroney, who won gold for the team all-around.

Douglas won gold for the individual all-around while Maroney scored silver in the vault and Raisman bronze on the balance beam and gold for the floor exercise.