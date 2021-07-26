IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in California

The former U.S. senator was not seriously injured but had her cellphone taken in the robbery in Oakland.
Then Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., in her office in the Hart building at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2016.Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images file
By Phil Helsel

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was shoved from behind and robbed of her cellphone in Oakland on Monday, a message from her Twitter account said.

Boxer, 80, was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

"The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the message read.

Oakland police said a strong-arm robbery that occurred on Third Street around 1:15 p.m. is under investigation, but police in a statement did not identify the victim.

Jack London Square is on Oakland's south waterfront, next to Alameda.

Boxer, a Democrat, was a U.S. representative for 10 years and then a senator for 24 years, representing California.

Boxer was first elected as a U.S. representative in 1982. She was elected to the Senate in 1992.

She did not seek re-election in 2016.

