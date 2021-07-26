Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was shoved from behind and robbed of her cellphone in Oakland on Monday, a message from her Twitter account said.
Boxer, 80, was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood.
"The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the message read.
Oakland police said a strong-arm robbery that occurred on Third Street around 1:15 p.m. is under investigation, but police in a statement did not identify the victim.
Jack London Square is on Oakland's south waterfront, next to Alameda.
Boxer, a Democrat, was a U.S. representative for 10 years and then a senator for 24 years, representing California.
Boxer was first elected as a U.S. representative in 1982. She was elected to the Senate in 1992.
She did not seek re-election in 2016.