Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was shoved from behind and robbed of her cellphone in Oakland on Monday, a message from her Twitter account said.

Boxer, 80, was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

"The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured," the message read.

Oakland police said a strong-arm robbery that occurred on Third Street around 1:15 p.m. is under investigation, but police in a statement did not identify the victim.

Jack London Square is on Oakland's south waterfront, next to Alameda.

Boxer, a Democrat, was a U.S. representative for 10 years and then a senator for 24 years, representing California.

Boxer was first elected as a U.S. representative in 1982. She was elected to the Senate in 1992.

She did not seek re-election in 2016.