Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell arrested on domestic battery charge

Former UFC champ Chuck Liddell was arrested and charged with domestic battery following a disturbance at his Southern California home early Monday, authorities said.

Chuck Liddell. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images file

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were called to Liddell's house in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road in Hidden Hills, about 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, "regarding a family disturbance," according to a department statement.

"Upon arrival deputies determined Chuck Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation," the sheriff's department said. "Mr. Liddell was arrested for domestic battery."

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested at about 1 a.m. PDT and booked into custody at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at about 1:56 a.m. in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

The former champion fighter is scheduled to appear in L.A. Superior Court in Van Nuys on Wednesday.

Liddell's manager, who is also his wife, and attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

Known as "The Iceman" in the octagon, Liddell is one of UFC's most revered fighters, going 21-8 in his Hall of Fame career that spanned from 1998 to 2010. Liddell played a key role in the sport's mainstream rise, with his celebrated bouts against Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Renato "Babalu" Sobral, and Jeremy Horn.