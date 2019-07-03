Breaking News Emails
A former University of Pennsylvania basketball coach was sentenced to probation for accepting $300,000 in bribes to help the son of Florida businessman get into the Ivy League school by passing him off as an elite athlete.
Jerome Allen, now an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, got four years' probation and was ordered to pay a $202,000 fine and forfeit another $18,000.
Allen, 47, got a lenient sentence on Monday from a federal judge in Miami because he testified for the government against health care executive Philip Esformes in a $1 billion Medicare fraud prosecution. Esformes was convicted in April.
Allen, a popular star player at Penn before coaching at his alma mater, testified earlier this year that he helped the businessman's son, now a 2019 Penn grad, get into the school.
“I got his son into Penn. I got his son into Wharton,” business school, Allen told jurors, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “None of that would have happened without me.”
Allen's case bore a striking resemblance — but has no known connection — to the Boston-based federal prosecution on college-admissions graft, known as "Operation Varsity Blues."
That case netted dozens of defendants who are accused of cheating on the tests and bribing coaches at elite schools to falsely pass off applicants as star athletes, thus giving them special consideration for admission.
Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those arrested.