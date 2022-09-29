Former U.S. intelligence employee arrested on espionage-related charges

A former intelligence agency employee has been charged with violations of the Espionage Act after he allegedly tried to sell classified information to an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign spy.

Prosecutors on Thursday said Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, was an Information Systems Security Designer for the National Security Agency from June 6, 2022, to July 1, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, between August and September 2022, Dalke used an encrypted email account to transmit excerpts of three classified documents he had obtained during his employment to an undercover FBI agent he believed to be working for a foreign government.

The complaint doesn't identify the foreign government, but it says that in trying to verify the agent, Dalke reached out to the SVR, which is a Russian spy agency.

Dalke later arranged to transfer more classified information to the undercover FBI agent in Denver, Colorado, according to the complaint. The FBI arrested Dalke on Sept. 28, after Dalke arrived at the meeting point in Denver.

The criminal complaint says Dalke told that the undercover agent he had taken highly sensitive information relating to foreign targeting of U.S. systems, as well as information on U.S. cyber operations. Dalke told the agent he was still employed by the U.S. government, and asked for cryptocurrency in exchange for the information, the complaint says.

To prove he had access to sensitive information, Dalke transmitted excerpts of three classified documents to the undercover FBI agent, the complaint says. One was classified at the "Secret" level, and two excerpts were classified at the "Top Secret" level. The FBI undercover agent sent cryptocurrency to an address Dalke provided, according to the complaint.

Dalke then requested $85,000 in return for more information, the complaint says. He reapplied for a job at the NSA in August.

Dalke is charged with three violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to transmit or attempt to transmit national defense information to a representative of a foreign nation with intent or reason to believe that information could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation. The Espionage Act carries a potential sentence of death or any term of years up to life.