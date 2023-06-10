Former U.S. paratrooper arrested in Russia

A former U.S. paratrooper turned musician has been arrested in Moscow on drug trafficking charges, the Moscow courts Russian reported Saturday.

NBC News is not identifying the person by name at this time pending notification of his family.

The American in question has been charged with “illegal production, sale or shipment of narcotic drugs on a large scale,” the state-owned Radio Sputnik reported. The Moscow courts later confirmed the arrest. It added that the maximum sentence for this crime was 20-years imprisonment.

He will remain in custody until Aug. 6, the report said.