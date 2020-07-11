Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Former USA Gymnastics coach Terry Gray remained in jail Saturday after his arrest in Las Vegas on 14 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14, according to Clark County inmate records.

Las Vegas police are encouraging additional victims to come forward.

Gray, 52, coached USA Gymnastics in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2015. In 2019, he was suspended from coaching for two years by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Under the organization's guidelines, Gray is not permitted to have "any contact with any USA Gymnastics-sanctioned event, member club, professional member or athlete involved with USA Gymnastics member clubs or events" during his suspension.

Gray continued to coach gymnasts at Southern California training facility SCEGA Gymnastics during an investigation by the U.S. Center for SafeSport until his suspension last October, the Orange County Register reported.

Gray is the latest former USA Gymnastics member to be accused of sexual misconduct. In 2015, allegations of sexual abuse began to surface against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. He was later accused of molesting hundreds of girls and women, including gold medalists like McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas, and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Nassar's professional demise sparked a national examination of abuse in the Olympics movement, triggering congressional hearings in 2018.