Former USA Softball president, 61, charged with sexually assaulting a child

The former president of USA Softball was charged months ago with sexually assaulting a child and almost immediately released after posting bail, officials said Tuesday.

John Gouveia was arrested April 14 on eight counts of performing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

He "was booked into the Alameda County Jail back in April on the arrest warrant with $250,000 bail. Mr. Gouveia arranged for a bond and was released the same day," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Gouveia, 61, of Castro Valley, California, worked as both the commissioner of USA Softball of Northern California and the president of USA Softball from 1991 to 2019, according to the agency. His jobs included extensive national and international travel.

"Gouveia also worked with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District for 25 years until he retired as the General Manager in 2016," the sheriff's office said. "The victim stemming from this arrest was not associated with USA Softball or the Park District and investigators are not implicating the organizations."

USA Softball said in a statement that the organization was aware of the allegations against Gouveia, and added that he currently held no positions within USA Softball.

"USA Softball has no independent knowledge of the allegations and is aware only of the information that has been released in local media stories," the statement said.

Efforts to reach Gouveia by phone Wednesday morning were not successful. It's unclear if he has an attorney.