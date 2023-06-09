Former USC football player charged in connection to two Los Angeles rapes

A former USC football player was arrested and charged in connection to two rapes of female college students in Los Angeles, authorities said this week.

Joshua Fred James Jackson Jr., 21, is facing one felony count of forcible sexual penetration and three felony counts of forcible rape, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

One of the alleged assaults was against a USC student at her apartment in March, prosecutors said. Jackson is also accused of raping a UCLA student in summer 2020 at the suspect's apartment, authorities said.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated,” Los Angeles County DA George Gascón said in a statement.

“These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done.”

Jackson is not listed on the current USC football roster, and he last played for the Trojans in fall 2021.

A USC spokesperson said in a statement that Jackson "hasn’t participated in football team activities since before spring break of 2023."

He reportedly had sought to transfer from USC and continue his football career at another school.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday if he had hired or been assigned an attorney.

Jackson enrolled at USC in spring 2020 as a wide receiver from nearby Narbonne HS and got into four games that fall.

He was switched to the other side of the ball and, as a cornerback in 2021, played in seven games, with nine tackles and an interception against Colorado.

Injuries kept Jackson off the field this past season, but he was expected to "compete for playing time at defensive back as a redshirt junior in 2023," according to his USC online profile.