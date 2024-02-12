Former pro wrestler Billy Jack Haynes accused of shooting and killing wife in Portland

A former pro wrestler has been accused of shooting and killing his wife in Portland, Oregon, police said.

William Albert Haynes Jr., 70, is in police custody at a hospital where he is being treated for a condition unrelated to the shooting, the Portland Police Bureau said in an update Saturday.

Haynes, known as Billy Jack Haynes, was a prominent figure in national wrestling in the '80s. He was a pro in the World Wrestling Federation — which would later become entertainment juggernaut the WWE — and made an appearance at Wrestlemania III, NBC News affiliate in Portland KGW reported.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting Thursday morning at a house in the 6000 block of Southeast 100th Avenue in the Lents neighborhood. A "potential suspect" inside the home was not being cooperative, said police, who set up a security perimeter in the area and asked residents to "remain sheltered inside with doors locked at this time."

Janette Becraft, the wife of William Albert Haynes Jr.'s, also known as Billy Jack Haynes, was found shot to death inside their home. Portland Police Bureau

A deceased victim, identified as 85-year-old Janette Becraft, was found inside the home.

"The Medical Examiner determined Becraft died of homicide by gunshot wound," police said in an update.

Becraft's husband, Haynes Jr., was taken into custody in connection with her death. Once he is released from the hospital he will be booked into jail and his charges will be released, according to police.

It's not clear if Haynes Jr. has an attorney at this time.