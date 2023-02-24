Formula 1 popularity explodes in U.S. as 2023 season begins

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is downright giddy about the sport's flourishing American fan base. How giddy? A scene in the new season of Netflix’s "Drive to Survive," which premiered Friday, features him singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” in his Italian accent.

“I'm pretty convinced we are just scratching the surface of this market. We are just looking into the future,” Domenicali says after having soaked up the crowd for Miami's new race. “I’m very excited.”

A Ferrari engineer is overwhelmed by the fans. “Mamma Mia, what have you done?” he quips to Domenicali. “F------ Super Bowl!”

Red Bull's Max Verstappen speaks to the crew before a test drive at Bahrain International Circuit on Thursday. Ayman Yaqoob / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

American interest in Formula 1 is exploding as some of the fastest cars in the world hit the circuit Thursday for 2023 preseason testing ahead of the first race of the season under the lights in Bahrain on March 5. Defending world champion Max Verstappen set the fastest times in the opening sessions as he pursues a third successive title.

The sport has its first American driver since 2015 with 22-year-old Logan Sargeant now racing for the Williams team. For the first time in generations, there are an American driver and a U.S.-based team, Haas F1, simultaneously on the track.

This year, the calendar will feature three races in the U.S. — more than any other country — including the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, which last year smashed the all-time attendance record for a race with 440,000 fans. It includes the Miami race that debuted on ABC in May and attracted a highest-ever 2.58 million viewers in the U.S. And this year's calendar will add a much-hyped nighttime race with a straight spanning the glitzy Las Vegas Strip.

Race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull and runner-up Charles Leclerc of Ferrari at a news conference in Miami in May. Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images file

The growing F1 fan base has attracted praise from at least one national politician who sees it as an economic boon.

“It’s a big deal!” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. “We’re very excited in Las Vegas to be hosting. And not only is it exciting for Formula 1 fans; it’s exciting for Las Vegas and Nevadans.”

Cortez Masto said the Grand Prix will be “beneficial to our community” and “our economy” and demonstrate what Las Vegas and its “world-class service industry” have to offer.

Soaring viewership means the sport is also reaching new audiences. The 2021 season, which featured one of the most thrilling championship battles in history, averaged 949,000 U.S. viewers, according to ESPN. The 2022 season beat that by 28%, topping 1 million viewers on average per race for the first time. The network reported more female and younger viewers than ever last year.

“Viewership has increased every year since F1 returned to ESPN and ABC in 2018,” ESPN spokesman Andy Hall said in an email, adding that the pandemic-delayed and compressed 2020 season “held mostly steady from the year before,” unlike other sports.