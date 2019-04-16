Breaking News Emails
A Fort Bliss soldier was charged with murdering his wife on the base in El Paso, Texas, only a week after she returned from a combat tour in Kuwait, military officials said Monday.
Sgt. Lance Colbert is accused of killing Staff Sgt. Amy Colbert on April 6, according to a Fort Bliss spokesman.
Lance Colbert, 29, is charged with murder, communicating threats, stalking and indecent language under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice. He is in military custody awaiting a preliminary court hearing.
Amy Colbert, 27, had returned March 31 from an eight-month combat tour in Kuwait. She was a heavy vehicle operator but was serving as a chemical equipment repairer.
The mother of two was posthumously promoted to staff sergeant.
She joined the U.S. Army in 2011, less than a year after graduating high school, according to an obituary under her maiden name, Contreras.
She is survived by her two daughters, her parents, and her two brothers.