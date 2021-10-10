Fort Hood soldier reported missing, officials ask for help in search

Fort Hood officials are asking the public for help in their search for Jennifer Sewell, a soldier on the Texas base who is missing.

Sewell was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 leaving her on-post barracks, according to the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services.

Pfc. Jennifer Sewell was last seen at Fort Hood in Texas on Oct. 7, 2021. Fort Hood Press Center

Sewell is a private first class soldier at the base and was reported missing after she failed to show up to work and didn't respond to calls from law enforcement, her superiors or her family.

Officials asked for help on Saturday. They did not disclose her age, but described her as "African American female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes" and said they do not know why she left the base.

Sewell is the latest soldier to disappear from the base following a series of missing soldiers in the past few years. In 2020, at least 39 Fort Hood soldiers died or went missing, including 13 who died by suicide. The deaths have brought increased attention to the reports of toxic culture and abuse on the base.