The interim chief of the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas said the force is reeling after an officer shot Atiatiana Jefferson inside a home where she was babysitting her nephew.
Former officer Aaron Dean was charged with murder Monday in the fatal shooting of Jefferson, 28, on Saturday at about 2:25 a.m.
Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus became emotional during a news conference Tuesday, saying that officers in the department of about 1,700 are thanking him for his "quick and decisive" decision to make the arrest. "'This is going to help heal us,'" he said they have told him.
"The officers are hurting," Kraus said. "They try hard every day to try to make this city better. They’re out there trying to build these relationships."
“I likened it to a bunch of ants building an anthill and then somebody comes and washes it away, and they just have to start from scratch and build over,” he said as he teared up and abruptly ended the news conference.
The chief said he was "deeply sorry for what occurred" and that many other officers have reached out to express the same feeling.
Jefferson's neighbor had called the department's nonemergency line early Saturday to request a wellness check when he noticed the front door of the house was ajar.
Body camera footage shows that when police arrived, an officer shined a flashlight through Jefferson's window and yelled, "Put your hands up — show me your hands."
Dean, who joined the department in April 2018, fired a single shot at Jefferson seconds later.
Kraus said the officers thought they were responding to something more serious than a welfare check. Still, he said, there was "absolutely no excuse for this incident."
The killing comes less than two weeks after Amber Guyger, a former police officer in nearby Dallas, was convicted of murder for fatally shooting a man in his home that she said she mistook for her own last year. In both instances, the officer is white and the victim was black.
Jefferson had been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew and lost track of time. Earlier, the family had opened the door to let cooler air into the house.
Fort Worth police have said they found a firearm inside the house, although it wasn't clear whether Jefferson was near the gun when she was shot. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jefferson's family said it was legally owned and she had a license to carry.
Jefferson was staying at the home with her mother to help her recover from an injury.
Dean was booked into the Tarrant County Correction Center and has been released on a $200,000 bond.
Dean was initially placed on administrative leave following the shooting before he resigned on Monday. Police said after he fatally shot Jefferson that he was not cooperating with investigators.
Jefferson's family described her as an ambitious and kind person, who loved spending time with and mentoring her nephews. She had a college degree in biology and was considering furthering her education.
The shooting sparked outrage in Fort Worth and on social media.
The Fort Worth Police Department has been involved in at least four other fatal police shootings involving officers this year. Kraus said Tuesday that the department is looking into bringing in an independent firm to evaluate training procedures and "ensure we are above best practices."
"We understand your frustrations and disappointment. I too am frustrated and disappointed," Kraus said. "Human life is a precious thing and should not have been taken from Ms. Jefferson."