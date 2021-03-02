Fort Worth police officer fired over racially insensitive social media post

A Fort Worth police officer was fired over a "racially insensitive social media post," the Texas department said Monday.

Kelly Kujawski was fired after an internal affairs investigation found she was the source of the social media post, which was discovered by another officer Feb. 5.

A police statement did not go into detail about the post. A police spokesperson was looking into whether more information would be released Monday night.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner," the department said in the statement.

A listed phone number for Kujawski could not immediately be found Monday night.

An emailed message to the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, a union, was not immediately returned.

In early February a different officer, Chadwick Hughes, was fired for what were described as racially insensitive and inappropriate social media posts, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported. Another officer saw those postings on Jan. 30 and notified superiors.