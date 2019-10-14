Breaking News Emails
The Fort Worth, Texas, police officer who fatally shot a woman inside a house over the weekend resigned Monday, hours before the police department was going to terminate his employment.
Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus announced at a news conference that he intended to terminate Officer Aaron Dean's employment on Monday, however, the officer tendered his resignation first.
The officer still faces criminal charges as well as possible civil rights violations and "no longer has the protections of state civil service law," Kraus said.
The news came hours after the family of victim Atatiana Jefferson demanded an outside investigation Monday into her death and called for the officer who killed her to be fired.
"This man murdered someone. He should be arrested," Darius Carr, Jefferson's brother, said at a news conference.
Jefferson, 28, was "simply going on along with her life, living a law-abiding citizen's peaceful life, and she was killed by a reckless act of a Fort Worth police officer," an older sister, Ashley Carr, added. "There is simply no justification for his actions."
Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew early Saturday morning when a neighbor noticed the front door of the house was ajar. Concerned, the neighbor called the Fort Worth police department's non-emergency line to request a wellness check.
Body camera shows that when police arrived, an officer shined a flashlight through Jefferson's window and yelled, "Put your hands up — show me your hands," before firing a single shot at Jefferson seconds later.
Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family, called the Fort Worth police department's response to the situation "absurd" and said at a news conference that he was asking the U.S. Department of Justice to "come in and take a conscious look at the policies and procedures that allow something like this to happen."
The response to the wellness check by Fort Worth police, Merritt added, was "the equivalent of SWAT" — involving several officers "prowling" around the property before opening fire without ever identifying themselves as officers.
The white male officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. Fort Worth police said he has been with the department since April 2018.
The killing comes less than two weeks after Amber Guyger, a former police officer in nearby Dallas, was convicted of murder for fatally shooting a man in his home that she mistook for her own last year. In both instances, the officer was white and the victim was black.
Jefferson was staying at her mother's house in Fort Worth to help her recover from an injury when the shooting happened at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday.
Merritt said she had been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew and lost track of time. Earlier that night, he said, the family had opened the front door to allow crisp fall air inside to cool down the house.
Protests mounting after deadly police shooting in Fort WorthOct. 14, 201902:19
Fort Worth police have said they found a firearm inside the house, although it wasn't clear whether Jefferson was near the gun when she was shot. Merritt said it was legally owned and she had a license to carry.
Jefferson's family described her as an ambitious and kind person, with a college degree in biology who wanted to further her education.
The Fort Worth Police Department quickly released body-cam footage from the shooting and said the officer who fired the shot would meet with investigators from the department on Monday. The footage did not include the interior of the house, except to show a blurry image of the gun officers found after the shooting.
Lt. Brandon O'Neil has declined to answer questions about why police released the images of the gun.
The department has come under scrutiny in the past. This year alone, there have been at least four other fatal police shootings involving officers from the Fort Worth police department; in three of those cases, police said the suspect was armed, but in the fourth, it was later discovered the man who was shot was holding a flashlight, not a weapon.
"I want to go ahead and dispel the myth that this is somehow a one-off, that this is just a bad luck incident from an otherwise sound department."
Merritt slammed the department for what he characterized as repeated incidents of excessive use of force.
"I want to go ahead and dispel the myth that this is somehow a one-off, that this is just a bad luck incident from an otherwise sound department," he said. "Fort Worth is one of the deadliest police departments in the United States. They are in need of serious systematic reform."
Jefferson's death prompted outrage in Fort Worth and across social media.
"This life mattered. This family matters. And we're demanding justice and we're not going to wait. We demand justice now," Cory Hughes, a local activist, said at Monday's news conference.
Amber Carr, Jefferson's sister and the mother of the boy who Jefferson was with when she was killed, said her son was helping her to stay strong.
"He's my motivation. He's my biggest encourager. In the middle of the night, when I'm crying, he tells me to breathe through my nose and out my mouth," she said. "He holds me, he hugs me."