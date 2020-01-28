Fotis Dulos, a Connecticut man charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, attempted suicide Tuesday morning at his home in Farmington, his lawyer, Rich Rochlin said.
Another of his lawyers, Norm Pattis, said, "I am told Mr. Dulos is en route to the hospital with a pulse. Our thoughts and prayers are with him."
Dulos was taken to University of Connecticut Health Center, one of his lawyers said.
Dulos, 52, had been scheduled to appear at a bond adjustment hearing Tuesday.
Tuesday's hearing was called to address the security for the $6 million bond Dulos had posted, according to NBC Connecticut. There are apparently questions about his bond package and issues with the insurance company backing the bond, the Connecticut station reported.
Dulos was arrested earlier this month and charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping, according to Connecticut State Police and was later released on a $6 million bond.
Fotis Dulos and Jennifer Dulos, who was 50 when she went missing on May 24 after dropping her children off at school, had been involved in a drawn-out divorce and custody battle. Her body has never been found.
Investigators said that on the morning Jennifer Dulos vanished, Fotis, a real estate developer, was seen in surveillance footage traveling between Farmington and New Canaan, where Jennifer lived, in a red Toyota pickup truck belonging to one of his employees.
Another camera showed the pickup parked 100 feet away from where Jennifer's 2017 Chevrolet was found later that day, abandoned and with apparent bloodstains.
Police said they had evidence that proved Fotis Dulos was "lying in wait" at Jennifer Dulos' home the day she disappeared. He told NBC's "Dateline" in September that he did not have anything to do with his wife's disappearance and he believed she was still alive.
His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 45, was also charged this month with conspiracy to commit murder. And, a Connecticut lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, a close friend of Fotis Dulos', was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Mawhinney's name appeared on alibi scripts written by Fotis Dulos and Troconis, according to an arrest warrant for Troconis.
Days after their investigation began, police arrested Fotis Dulos and Troconis on charges of evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
