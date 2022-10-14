IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Four adult friends missing after leaving Oklahoma home on bicycles days ago

Police in Okmulgee, a small city south of Tulsa, said the four men are friends and left a home on bicycles Sunday.
From left, Alex Stevens, Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, and Mike Sparks.Okmulgee Police Department via Facebook
Police in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee are looking for four friends who left one of their homes on Sunday and haven’t been seen or contacted since.

The four men, Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29; were reported missing by family members overnight Monday into Tuesday, police said in a statement.

They left one of their homes on bicycles on Sunday night at 8 p.m. and all calls go to voicemail, police said in a statement.

Someone reported seeing all four men walking on a street at 2 a.m. Tuesday, but police said that can’t be confirmed without an independent witness or video.

Okmulgee is a city of around 11,300 around 30 miles south of Tulsa.

Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica Chastain, told NBC affiliate KJRH of Tulsa that the situation is unusual. “They don’t go far — never,” she said of the four friends, who would often hang out at a home owned by the family.

Police said Tuesday when they announced they were looking for the four men that there was no evidence to indicate foul play.

