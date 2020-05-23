Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A four-alarm blaze erupted at San Francisco's Pier 45 early Saturday morning, threatening a historic World War II ship docked there.

The San Francisco Fire Department reported no injuries and said it had evacuated all occupants at the site.

However, at least one of the pier's major warehouses that was on fire was next to where the historic SS Jeremiah O'Brien is docked.

The O'Brien is one of only two remaining Liberty ships, among 2,710 that were built and launched during the Second World War, and it's the only one that remains historically accurate. The ship, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is a popular San Francisco attraction.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:17 a.m. as heavy black smoke and luminous flames could be viewed from the rooftops of local residences.

Officers were still working hours later to contain the fire but some buildings had partially collapsed in the flames.