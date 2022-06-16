Four Baltimore homes burn across street from Pride flag fire as police investigate possible hate crime

A Pride flag was set on fire across the street from where two other fires burned four Baltimore row homes early Wednesday morning in an incident being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Three people in the four burned houses were injured and sent to the hospital, according to a statement from Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

Two men, a 74-year-old and a 57-year-old were still in the hospital as of Wednesday, while a 30-year-old woman was released. No one was physically injured in the fire set to the Pride flag.

Scott acknowledged the fires were "a horrific incident for our neighbors."

"At this point, we cannot confirm that this was a hate crime," he said. "However, my agencies will bring every appropriate resource to bear to get to the bottom of this tragic event."

"Regardless, I continue to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community," Scott added.

Several local and federal agencies are conducting interviews with witnesses and collecting video surveillance from the area, according to the mayor's statement.

“It is completely unacceptable that there are now lives at risk and homes destroyed due to the actions of persons who have no regard for the lives and property of others,” said Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison.

“While we are still working to determine the details and motives for these incidents, I want to say that the BPD, the City and our communities will not tolerate any criminal behavior of any sort, let alone actions that may stem from hatred, bias and other bigoted attacks," Harrison said.