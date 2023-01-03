Four bodies recovered from last week's fatal helicopter crash near New Orleans

The bodies four people killed in a helicopter crash near New Orleans last week have been recovered, company officials said Tuesday.

The craft, carrying a pilot and three passengers, came down at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico after picking up workers from a platform operated by Houston-based Walter Oil & Gas, officials said.

In a joint statement issued by three companies, it was announced “that the remains of all four occupants in the aircraft involved in the event” Thursday “in the West Delta area, have been recovered.”

The joint statement was issued by Walter Oil & Gas, the chopper's operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co. and the workers' employers Island Operating Company.

The companies declined to name the victims who were aboard the the Bell 407 helicopter that crashed about 10 miles from the shipping channel Southwest Pass, at the mouth of the Mississippi River southeast of New Orleans, officials said. The NTSB is investigating.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the pilot and passengers on board the aircraft," according to the joint statement by the three companies.

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the agencies investigating this tragic incident including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement."