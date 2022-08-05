Four dead, 8 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — At least four people were killed and eight injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in the metro area Thursday, authorities said.

A pregnant woman was among the victims, and her fetus did not survive, California Highway Patrol spokesman Franco Pepi said

A 3-year-old was also killed, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Eight people, including two adults, were taken to area hospitals after the crash, Pepi said.

The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. at an intersection in Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

At least four people were killed in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles at an intersection in Los Angeles County's Windsor Hills area on Thursday. NBC Los Angeles

The extent of the injuries and additional information about the people killed, including whether they were in vehicles or pedestrians, was not immediately available.

At least six vehicles were involved, and three were in flames when Highway Patrol arrived, Pepi said. It was not clear how many of the vehicles were part of the initial collision.

The agency is investigating the cause of the crash and said speed is a contributing factor.

A sedan was speeding southbound on La Brea Avenue before it hit another vehicle at the intersection, Pepi said.

Video of the wreckage from NBC Los Angeles showed at least two mangled and burned vehicles on a curb.