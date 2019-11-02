Breaking News Emails
Four people were killed and more were injured in a Halloween night shooting at a Northern California house party that had been advertised on social media, according to officials.
Police responded to the home in Orinda, outside Berkeley, about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, according to police. More than 100 people were at the party, which was in a home that was found on a short-term rental website, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Three people died at the scene, and another was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a statement Friday from the sheriff's office. More people were taken to hospitals, but police don't know how many because some could have brought themselves to the hospital, officials said.
Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Ramon Hill Jr., 23, of the San Francisco and Oakland area and Javin County, 29, of the Sausalito and Richmond area were killed, according to the sheriff’s office.
David Cook, the Orinda police chief, said at least four people were injured.
An initial person who called police said she heard gunshots, but thought the sound could also be firecrackers, according to a recording of a dispatcher report. She said dozens of people were running outside the house. A second person who called said they saw a person with a gun.
The suspect remains at large, the sheriff’s office said.
Police had been called to the house on noise complaints and an officer was headed to investigate the calls at 10:48 p.m. The shooting was reported minutes later, at 10:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.