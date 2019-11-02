Breaking News Emails
A fifth person has died after a Halloween night shooting at a Northern California house party that had been advertised on social media, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said late Friday.
Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of the Vallejo and Hercules area, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Thursday night’s shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, which did not say when she died. Officials had previously said that four people died.
Police responded to the home in Orinda, outside Berkeley, about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, according to police. More than 100 people were at the party, which was in a home that was found on a short-term rental website, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office earlier Friday identified the four people killed as Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Ramon Hill Jr., 23, of the San Francisco and Oakland area and Javin County, 29, of the Sausalito and Richmond area.
Three people died at the scene, and another was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to an earlier statement Friday from the sheriff's office. More people were taken to hospitals, but police did not know how many because some could have brought themselves to the hospital, officials said.
David Cook, the Orinda police chief, previously said at least four people were injured.
An initial person who called police said she heard gunshots, but thought the sound could also be firecrackers, according to a recording of a dispatcher report. She said dozens of people were running outside the house. A second person who called said they saw a person with a gun.
The suspect remains at large, the sheriff’s office said.
Police had been called to the house on noise complaints and an officer was headed to investigate the calls at 10:48 p.m. The shooting was reported minutes later, at 10:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.