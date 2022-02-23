Four dead in helicopter crash on Hawaii island of Kauai

Four people died in helicopter crash on the Hawaii island of Kauai on Tuesday, the Navy's Pacific Missile Range Facility said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. in the northern area of the facility in Kekaha, Hawaii, the facility said earlier Tuesday.

The names of the people who died in the crash were not immediately available.

It wasn't clear if there were any survivors on board the helicopter.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the aircraft as a Sikorsky S-61N and said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

The civilian contracted helicopter was operated by Croman Corporation and was supporting a training operation, the missile range facility said.

Croman Corporation, a White City, Oregon, company, provides helicopters and crews to government entities for missions including firefighting.

The company's website says it's one of the world's most experienced operators of Sikorsky S-61 helicopters.

The Sikorsky S-61 range has been used in military and government for passenger flights and cargo transport for more than 50 years, according Lockheed Martin, the parent company of Sikorsky.

A variant of the helicopter has been used to transport the president of the United States under the call sign Marine One.