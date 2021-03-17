Four dead, including child, after stimulus check dispute leads to gunfire

A man was arrested Sunday in Indiana after he was accused of fatally shooting three adults and a child following a dispute over a stimulus check.

Indianapolis police said Malik Halfacre, 25, was taken into custody Sunday after officers found four bodies in the 300 block of North Randolph Street on Saturday evening.

The victims were identified as Eve Moore, 7; Daquan Moore, 23; Anthony Johnson, 35; and Tomeeka Brown, 44, police said.

One woman, identified in an affidavit as the mother of Halfacre's 6-month old daughter, Malia Halfacre, survived the shooting. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Her status was unknown Wednesday.

In an interview with police, Halfacre said he and his daughter's mother argued "because he wanted some of her stimulus check," the affidavit said.

He told authorities that he shot everyone inside the home, then fled the residence with the money, according to the document.

The baby was also taken, prompting authoritie to issue a statewide Amber Alert.

On Sunday morning, the baby was found safe with his sister after she called police and reported she had the missing child, the affidavit said.

"She said that her brother, Malik Halfacre, had knocked on the door, came inside and dropped off the baby and all the baby's stuff before leaving," according to the dcoument.

The sister told police "that Halfacre admitted to killing four people and told her details about how it happened," the affidavit said.

She added that her brother sought his friend's help and was hiding in the attic of an Indianapolis home, where he was later taken into custody by authorities, according to the document.

Craig McCartt, the police department's deputy chief of investigations, said Monday that Halfacre faces four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of robbery, The Indianapolis Star reported.

He is being held in the Marion County Jail. A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, records show. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney.