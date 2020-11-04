Four dead, including possible suspect, after shooting in Nevada

Four people were killed, including a possible suspect, in a shooting Tuesday in Nevada, authorities said.

The condition of a fifth person who was injured and taken to a hospital wasn't immediately known, Henderson police Capt. Jason Kuzik told reporters.

Kuzik said police hadn't confirmed the identities of the people involved.

Officers found two people who had been shot after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunfire and seeing someone injured in a doorway at 11 a.m., Kuzik said.

The shooting occurred west of central Henderson, a city of about 320,000 southeast of Las Vegas.

Officers found a possible suspect in a nearby car, Kuzik said. The attempted "contact" resulted in police shooting and killing the person, he said.

Additional details about the shooting weren't immediately known.

Kuzik said the investigation was "dynamic and ongoing."