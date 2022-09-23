Four dead in shooting and fire in suburban Chicago, medical examiner says

Authorities found four bodies inside a burned home near Chicago on Friday after police responded to a reported active shooter and potential barricade situation, officials said.

Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the grisly discovery in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, in Oak Forest, which is about 27 miles south of central Chicago.

The first calls for help came about 7 a.m. CDT but three hours later, Oak Forest authorities said all was clear: "There is no longer a threat to the community."

The gunfire and blaze happened about 50 miles south of downtown Highland Park, where a sniper allegedly killed seven people at a Fourth of July parade 2 1/2 months ago.

