Four ERCOT board members to resign after catastrophic Texas blackouts during winter storm

Four members of the board at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, intend to resign following last week's blackouts that left millions in the state without power amid brutal winter weather.

The board chairwoman, vice chairman, and two other members of the ERCOT board issued a joint statement announcing their intention to resign at a meeting on Wednesday, according to a filing with the Texas Public Utility Commission.

“To allow state leaders a free hand with future direction and to eliminate distractions, we are resigning from the board effective after our urgent board teleconference meeting adjourns on Wednesday, February 24, 2021,” the statement said.

ERCOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

