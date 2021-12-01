Four family members dead in Indiana murder-suicide, authorities say

Four members of an Indiana family were shot to death, including the suspected 20-year-old assailant, in what authorities described Tuesday as a murder-suicide.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Fort Wayne on Monday night after a report of gunfire, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said in a written statement. Looking through a window, the officers saw "multiple people down" inside, the department said.

After entering, they removed an unharmed witness, the statement said.

Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger told NBC affiliate WPTA of Fort Wayne that an elderly woman had been at the home when the shootings occurred and dialed 911. She hasn't been identified and her relationship to the victims isn't clear.

In a written statement, Allen County Coroner E. Jon Brandenberger identified the victims as Mark Long, 50; Lisa Long, 45; and Mahala Long, 15.

They died from multiple gunshot wounds, he said, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Samuel Long, 20, died by suicide, Brandenberger said, describing him as the victims' son and brother.

In the interview with WPTA, Hershberger said a possible motive remained unclear.

"We do not know why at this point," he said. "I don’t know that we’ll ever know why."

Additional details about the killings weren't immediately available.

Fort Wayne, in the northeastern corner of the state, is roughly 120 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.