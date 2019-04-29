Breaking News Emails
Four members of the same family were found shot to death Sunday night in their Ohio apartment, authorities said.
Police arrived at a West Chester Township building around 10 p.m. Sunday after a family member discovered the bodies, according to West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog.
"My wife and my family are bleeding ... they're on the ground and they're bleeding," the family member said on the 911 call released by police.
West Chester police are not releasing the names of three women and one man who were killed at this time, but say they were all related and lived in the apartment. Herzog said children also lived there, but were not home at the time.
Herzog said Monday that the investigation was still in its early stages. Police said that reports of a fire at the apartment appear to be because the victims were cooking at the time of the killings.