Four family members killed in Wisconsin plane crash

A woman was piloting the aircraft with her two grandchildren and their mother on board.
by Jacob Taylor and Associated Press /
Four people were killed when a small plane crashed in a field near the Monroe Municipal Airport in Wisconsin on Sunday.

A small airplane crashed in southern Wisconsin on Sunday near a municipal airport, killing all four aboard, officials said Monday.

Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff said the aircraft had been piloted by a woman with her two teenage grandchildren, a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, and their mother on board, according to NBC's affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, WEAU 13.

A witness in Monroe heard the single-engine Cessna 182T lose power and saw the plane descending with flames coming from the aircraft, WEAU said.

Four dead in Wisconsin plane crash

Jun.11.201801:34

Firefighters extinguished the flames at the scene.

The Monroe Times, a local newspaper, reported that the passenger’s names are known to authorities but will only be released to the public once the coroner gives approval.

The plane was supposed to arrive at the Monroe Municipal Airport around noon after taking off from Kenosha Regional Airport, south of Milwaukee, in the morning, Rohloff told WEAU.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency are investigating the crash.

