Four family members killed in Wisconsin plane crash

A witness in Monroe heard the single-engine Cessna 182T lose power and saw the plane descending with flames coming from the aircraft, WEAU said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at the scene.

The Monroe Times, a local newspaper, reported that the passenger’s names are known to authorities but will only be released to the public once the coroner gives approval.

The plane was supposed to arrive at the Monroe Municipal Airport around noon after taking off from Kenosha Regional Airport, south of Milwaukee, in the morning, Rohloff told WEAU.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency are investigating the crash.