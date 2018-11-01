Four family members killed in Wisconsin plane crash

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A small airplane crashed in southern Wisconsin on Sunday near a municipal airport, killing all four aboard, officials said Monday.

Green County Sheriff Mark Rohloff said the aircraft had been piloted by a woman with her two teenage grandchildren, a 17-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, and their mother on board, according to NBC's affiliate in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, WEAU 13.

A witness in Monroe heard the single-engine Cessna 182T lose power and saw the plane descending with flames coming from the aircraft, WEAU said.