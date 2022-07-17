Four feared dead in ‘fatal’ New Mexico helicopter crash 

Four people are feared dead after a helicopter crashed near Las Vegas, New Mexico, late Saturday.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Twitter that three of their personnel were on board their “Metro 2” aircraft when it came down. A Bernalillo County Fire employee was also in the vehicle, it added.

“There are no known survivors,” the statement said.

“Please keep these individuals and their families in your thoughts and prayers tonight,” it added.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the crash, but the statement said those on board “were headed back to Albuquerque after assisting fire crews with the East Mesa Fire.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have also confirmed that they are probing the crash.

NBC News has reached out to the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration for further comment.

This is a developing news story. Check back for further updates.