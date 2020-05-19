Four firefighters remain in hospital after Los Angeles explosion

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Four Los Angeles firefighters remained hospitalized Monday and seven others had been discharged after they were injured while fighting a blaze in the city's downtown.

The firefighters were injured and hospitalized Saturday after an explosion erupted during a warehouse fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Officials have said none of suffered life-threatening injuries, but two firefighters had been placed on ventilators to protect their airways. On Sunday, they were removed from the devices but were in intensive care for significant burn injuries.

UPDATE: We are pleased to report that as of 6:15 PM Monday, only four @LAFD #Firefighters remain hospitalized following the #BoydIncident. A total of seven #LAFD members have now been discharged from hospital care.



For all updates 👇🏽https://t.co/R3PwxIGRBn — LAFD (@LAFD) May 19, 2020

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Monday it has activated a team to assist in the investigation into the fire, which was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into a business connected to the warehouse, law enforcement sources have said.

The business, Smoke Tokes, is reported to be a supplier for butane honey oil, the LAFD has said.

An initial assessment found that the company might be a wholesaler of products used to make concentrated cannabis, a process that usually requires highly flammable butane.

The LAFD says the firefighters "encountered increased pressurized smoke and heard a rumbling high-pitched sound," while battling the fire, and they started to exit the building and roof due to deteriorating conditions.

Then "a significant explosion created a massive fireball" that enveloped firefighters, and the heat melted helmets and burned through protective coats and hoods, the department said.