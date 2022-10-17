Four found dead in home in suburban Washington, D.C.

Four adults were found dead Monday afternoon at a Virginia home outside Washington, D.C.

The Prince William County Police officers made the discovery after they were dispatched to a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, about 20 miles south of the district, about 4:30 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they located the residence unsecured and conducted a welfare check," the department said in a statement. "Once inside the home, officers located four adults in different parts of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds."

Authorities have not released additional details but said they believe the shootings were isolated to the home on Mansfield Court.

