Four injured following turbulence on Southwest flight to Utah

Three flight attendants were among those treated for minor injuries, Southwest said.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 jet taxis to the gate after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago on April 6, 2021.Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP - Getty Images file
By Dennis Romero and Alexander Mitchell

Four people were injured after a Southwest flight encountered turbulence over Utah on Friday, officials said.

Four were hospitalized, said Nancy Volmer of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

Southwest Airlines said in a statement that three flight attendants and a passenger were treated for minor injuries after flight 1753 touched down without incident at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The afternoon flight had departed from Chicago Midway International Airport, the airline said.

"Fasten seat belt signage was illuminated when the aircraft encountered the turbulence," Southwest said.

The airline described the disturbance as "moderate turbulence."

