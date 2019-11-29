Four kids killed in Thanksgiving car accident in Kansas

A car accident in Kansas resulted in the death of four children on Thanksgiving morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner shared in a tweet that a family of six was traveling at 11:30 a.m. CST on Thursday when their car left the roadway and crashed into a pond in Republic County near the state's northern border with Nebraska.
First responders soon arrived and found that the four children, who remain unidentified, were dead at the scene. Authorities originally said all of the children were under the age of eight, but Gardner told NBC News that they are now unsure if that is entirely accurate.
Their mother was transported to Salina Regional Health Center in serious condition, Gardner said, noting that her injuries, transport to the hospital and ensuing surgeries have made it difficult to gain more information on the kids.
"The mother has the majority of the information on the children, but she is not completely accessible," Gardner told NBC News, later adding that she was initially able to speak to troopers on the scene.
A man who was also in the car continued to be interviewed by the highway patrol, though he did not appear to know all the children well.
Gardner said it was unclear how he was related to the children and the mother, but added that he was uninjured.
Those traveling in the car don't appear to be Kansas residents, authorities said. The identities of the mother and the man traveling in the car had not been released as of Friday morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.