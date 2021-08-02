Four killed in Northern California helicopter crash

Four people were killed when a helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in Northern California, authorities said.

Colusa County sheriff's deputies and Sacramento River Fire Division personnel discovered the bodies after they responded to a report around 1:15 p.m. that a helicopter had gone down near a highway in the small town of Colusa, about 70 miles northwest of Sacramento, the sheriff's said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the helicopter was a Robinson R66. Robinson Helicopter Co. described the R66 as a five-seat turbine helicopter powered by a Rolls-Royce turboshaft engine.

No further details were immediately available.