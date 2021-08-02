IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Four killed in Northern California helicopter crash

The helicopter went down northwest of Sacramento in Colusa County, authorities said.
By Alex Johnson

Four people were killed when a helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in Northern California, authorities said.

Colusa County sheriff's deputies and Sacramento River Fire Division personnel discovered the bodies after they responded to a report around 1:15 p.m. that a helicopter had gone down near a highway in the small town of Colusa, about 70 miles northwest of Sacramento, the sheriff's said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash with the Federal Aviation Administration, said the helicopter was a Robinson R66. Robinson Helicopter Co. described the R66 as a five-seat turbine helicopter powered by a Rolls-Royce turboshaft engine.

No further details were immediately available.

Alex Johnson is a reporter and editor for NBC News based in Los Angeles.