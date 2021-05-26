Four killed, three injured in multivehicle crash in Virginia

Four people were killed and three others were injured in a multivehicle crash in Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. ET on Interstate 95 at the Route 301 overpass in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.

A sedan was traveling north when it ran off the road, hit a guardrail in the median and struck a 2020 Tesla traveling in the opposite direction, authorities said. The Tesla then hit a stationary and unoccupied 1999 Ford van, which was part of an active highway work zone, according to police.

The sedan came to a rest after it overturned in the southbound lanes, officials said.

All five occupants of the sedan were ejected from the vehicle. Four of them died at the scene, while one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Two passengers in the Tesla were also taken to a hospital, but it was unclear how severe their injuries were.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident closed all southbound lanes and one northbound lane on I-95 for several hours, according to the Virginia Traffic Information.

No other details, including the conditions and identities of the victims, were immediately available.