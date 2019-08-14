Breaking News Emails
Alcohol manufacturer Four Loko teased the launch of a hard seltzer line, one that would contain nearly triple the alcohol content of similar products, on its social media Tuesday.
Four Loko, a brand made infamous for its former line of alcoholic energy drinks, tweeted a photo of what appeared to be the new seltzer drink. The can claimed that "Sour, with a hint of blue razz," is the "hardest seltzer in the universe" with a 14 percent alcohol content.
Similar products such as White Claw and Bon & Viv advertise that their drinks contain 4.5 to 5 percent alcohol.
Social media users instantly began to crack jokes about how their bodies would react to a new line of Four Loko drinks.
It's unclear when the product would launch as the company has not featured the hard seltzer on the Four Loko website. Phusion Projects, Four Loko's parent company, did not immediately return a request for more information from NBC News.
The original version of Four Loko, a caffeinated malt liquor in large "tall boy" cans, ran afoul of state and federal regulators after college students began suffering from alcohol poisoning in 2010.
Phusion Projects reached a settlement with 20 state attorneys general in 2014 to stop selling the caffeinated version of Four Loko and to halt any marketing that appealed to minors.